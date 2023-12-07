Specifications for the 1977 Ford Ltd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1977 Ford Ltd 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3070 mm
|Height
|1380 mm
|Length
|5180 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1760 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|907 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|513 Nm
|Makimum Power
|216 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette