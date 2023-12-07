WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Citroen
  3. Cx
  4. 2200 Pallas

1978 Citroen Cx 2200 Pallas 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1978 Citroen Cx 2200 Pallas 2.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1978 Citroen Cx 2200 Pallas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Citroen News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1360 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 1360 mm
Length 4630 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1285 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1000 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 166 Nm
Makimum Power 83 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided