Specifications for the 1978 Datsun 200B Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Datsun 200B Gl 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1345 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1345 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4260 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1098 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|152 Nm
|Makimum Power
|70 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided