1978 Ferrari 400 A 4.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

1978 Ferrari 400 A 4.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1978 Ferrari 400 A. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1470 mm
Tracking Rear 1500 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1310 mm
Length 4810 mm
Width 1800 mm
Kerb Weight 1805 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 105 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Six Carb
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4600
Maxiumum Torque 421 Nm
Makimum Power 250 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/70 R15
Rear Tyre 215/70 R15
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Not Provided