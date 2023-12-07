Specifications for the 1978 Morgan Plus 8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1978 Morgan Plus 8 3.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1270 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1270 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2490 mm
|Height
|1320 mm
|Length
|3710 mm
|Width
|1500 mm
|Kerb Weight
|851 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|61 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|273 Nm
|Makimum Power
|106 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided