1980 Ford Cortina Gl Tf 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon

1980 Ford Cortina Gl Tf 4.1L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1980 Ford Cortina Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1426 mm
Tracking Rear 1422 mm
Ground Clearance 148 mm
Wheelbase 2577 mm
Height 1342 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1700 mm
Kerb Weight 1197 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 907 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 325 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Not Provided