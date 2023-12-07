WhichCar
1980 Ford Fairlane Zj 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1980 Ford Fairlane Zj 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 6
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1980 Ford Fairlane Zj. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1527 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Wheelbase 2946 mm
Height 1394 mm
Length 5010 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1634 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 907 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 12 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 481 Nm
Makimum Power 193 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Australia