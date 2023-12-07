Specifications for the 1980 Mercedes-Benz 230 W123. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1980 Mercedes-Benz 230 W123 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1488 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1446 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2795 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|4725 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|186 Nm
|Makimum Power
|80 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|12302322021623
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette