Specifications for the 1981 Daihatsu Charade Xo. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Daihatsu Charade Xo 1.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1300 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1280 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2300 mm
|Height
|1360 mm
|Length
|3485 mm
|Width
|1510 mm
|Kerb Weight
|630 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|34 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|76 Nm
|Makimum Power
|40 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx12
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx12
|Front Brakes
|Drum
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided