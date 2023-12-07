Specifications for the 1981 Daimler Double Six Vanden Plas. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Daimler Double Six Vanden Plas Ser Iii 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1490 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2860 mm
|Height
|1370 mm
|Length
|4940 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1866 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|434 Nm
|Makimum Power
|217 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Power Steering
- Power Windows