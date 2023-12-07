Specifications for the 1981 De Tomaso Pantera Gt4. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 De Tomaso Pantera Gt4 5.8L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1510 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2510 mm
|Height
|1100 mm
|Length
|4270 mm
|Width
|1970 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|258 kW
|Front Rim Size
|13Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|13Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Power Windows