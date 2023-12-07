Specifications for the 1981 Ferrari Dino 308 Gt4 2+2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Ferrari Dino 308 Gt4 2+2 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1180 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1800 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1150 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Four Carb
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Power Windows