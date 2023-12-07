Specifications for the 1981 Ford Fairmont Xd. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1981 Ford Fairmont Xd 5.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1527 mm
|Ground Clearance
|137 mm
|Wheelbase
|2818 mm
|Height
|1367 mm
|Length
|4729 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1393 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|907 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|77 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|481 Nm
|Makimum Power
|193 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia