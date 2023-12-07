Specifications for the 1982 Ferrari 308 Gtsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Ferrari 308 Gtsi 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2340 mm
|Height
|1120 mm
|Length
|4220 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1263 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|243 Nm
|Makimum Power
|158 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/50 R15
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 R15
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Wishbones
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Central Locking
- Leather Upholstery
- Power Mirrors