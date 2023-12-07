Specifications for the 1982 Ferrari Mondial 8. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Ferrari Mondial 8 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1490 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1260 mm
|Length
|4580 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1432 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|84 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|243 Nm
|Makimum Power
|158 kW
|Front Tyre
|240/55
|Rear Tyre
|240/55
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Windows