Specifications for the 1982 Ford Cortina Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Ford Cortina Gl Tf 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1426 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1422 mm
|Ground Clearance
|148 mm
|Wheelbase
|2577 mm
|Height
|1342 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1700 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1197 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|907 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|56 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|257 Nm
|Makimum Power
|97 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Not Provided