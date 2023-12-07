Specifications for the 1982 Mercedes-Benz 280 Ce. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1982 Mercedes-Benz 280 Ce W123 2.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1488 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1446 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2710 mm
|Height
|1395 mm
|Length
|4640 mm
|Width
|1786 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|12 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|16 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|233 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|12305322024354
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette