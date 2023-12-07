WhichCar
1982 Mitsubishi Colt Gl Rb 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1982 Mitsubishi Colt Gl Rb 1.4L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1982 Mitsubishi Colt Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1370 mm
Tracking Rear 1340 mm
Ground Clearance 172 mm
Wheelbase 2380 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 3910 mm
Width 1590 mm
Kerb Weight 886 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 40 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.3 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 103 Nm
Makimum Power 53 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 4.5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 4.5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Rb3H44Pa30000601
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Not Provided