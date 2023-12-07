WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Laser
  4. Ghia

1983 Ford Laser Ghia Kb 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1983 Ford Laser Ghia Kb 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1983 Ford Laser Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1395 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2365 mm
Height 1375 mm
Length 3960 mm
Width 1630 mm
Kerb Weight 886 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6.8 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 110 Nm
Makimum Power 54 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Uk8Rbc12345Q
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Australia