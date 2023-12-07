WhichCar
1983 Mazda 929 Limited 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop

1983 Mazda 929 Limited 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1983 Mazda 929 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2615 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 4650 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1195 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 64 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Mbshe-500051
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Not Provided