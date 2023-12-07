WhichCar
1983 Mercedes-Benz 230 E W123 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan

1983 Mercedes-Benz 230 E W123 2.3L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1983 Mercedes-Benz 230 E. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1488 mm
Tracking Rear 1446 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2795 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 4725 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1480 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 13 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 194 Nm
Makimum Power 92 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Wbd123223165217
Country Manufactured Germany