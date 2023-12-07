Specifications for the 1984 Ferrari 308 Gts Quattrovalvole. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Ferrari 308 Gts Quattrovalvole 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1460 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Wheelbase
|2340 mm
|Height
|1120 mm
|Length
|4230 mm
|Width
|1720 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|74 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 Vr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 Vr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zffla13C000051139
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette