Specifications for the 1984 Ford Fairlane Zk. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Ford Fairlane Zk 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|6
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1527 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2946 mm
|Height
|1394 mm
|Length
|5010 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1629 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|13.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|310 Nm
|Makimum Power
|105 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Not Provided
|Rear Suspension
|Not Provided
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers