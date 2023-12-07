WhichCar
1984 Ford Falcon Gl Xf 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon

1984 Ford Falcon Gl Xf 3.3L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1984 Ford Falcon Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1550 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 173 mm
Wheelbase 2959 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 5034 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1423 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 910 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Live Axle

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Jg31Gc12345C
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Australia