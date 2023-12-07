Specifications for the 1984 Ford Meteor Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Ford Meteor Gl Gb 1.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1395 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2365 mm
|Height
|1375 mm
|Length
|4155 mm
|Width
|1630 mm
|Kerb Weight
|885 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|42 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.8 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|110 Nm
|Makimum Power
|54 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Uk3Sfg66510O
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan