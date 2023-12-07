Specifications for the 1984 Mercedes-Benz 380 Sl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1984 Mercedes-Benz 380 Sl 3.8L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1452 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1440 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2460 mm
|Height
|1300 mm
|Length
|4390 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1540 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|585 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|13 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|19 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|295 Nm
|Makimum Power
|145 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Wdb10704522016594
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise Control
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette