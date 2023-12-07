WhichCar
1985 Ford Meteor Ghia Gc 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Ford Meteor Ghia Gc 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1985 Ford Meteor Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1415 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4195 mm
Width 1645 mm
Kerb Weight 870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 121 Nm
Makimum Power 53 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Ug8Fsc12345L
Country Manufactured Japan