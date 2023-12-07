Specifications for the 1985 Honda Civic Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Honda Civic Gl 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1400 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1340 mm
|Length
|3810 mm
|Width
|1635 mm
|Kerb Weight
|840 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|6.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|126 Nm
|Makimum Power
|63 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|40 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jhmaah5320S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette
Current Honda Civic pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$53,100
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$71,000
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,500
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$52,500
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$70,300
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$45,100
|E:hev Lx 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Hybrid, Electronic Cvt, FWD
|$55,000
|Type R 4D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$73,600
|Vti-Lx 4D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$47,200