Specifications for the 1985 Mazda 323 Deluxe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1985 Mazda 323 Deluxe 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|3990 mm
|Width
|1645 mm
|Kerb Weight
|930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|400 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|120 Nm
|Makimum Power
|53 kW
|Front Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|4.5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Bf1061-123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette