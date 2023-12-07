WhichCar
1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 Se 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan

1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 Se 3.8L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1985 Mercedes-Benz 380 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1545 mm
Tracking Rear 1517 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2935 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4995 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1710 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 13 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 19 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 295 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Wdb12603222048521
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany