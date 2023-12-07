WhichCar
1985 Mitsubishi Cordia Gsl Ab 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback

1985 Mitsubishi Cordia Gsl Ab 1.8L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 1985 Mitsubishi Cordia Gsl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1410 mm
Tracking Rear 1375 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2445 mm
Height 1320 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1660 mm
Kerb Weight 1005 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.4 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5Jx13
Rear Rim Size 5Jx13

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Abbh24Pc11123456
Country Manufactured Japan