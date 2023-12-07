WhichCar
1986 Ferrari 308 Gts Quattrovalvole 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe

1986 Ferrari 308 Gts Quattrovalvole 2.9L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1986 Ferrari 308 Gts Quattrovalvole. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1460 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Wheelbase 2340 mm
Height 1120 mm
Length 4230 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1335 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 74 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 Vr16
Rear Tyre 225/50 Vr16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zffla13C000051139
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy