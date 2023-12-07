Specifications for the 1986 Ford Laser Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1986 Ford Laser Ghia Kc 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Ford News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1390 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1415 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2400 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|3995 mm
|Width
|1650 mm
|Kerb Weight
|900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|121 Nm
|Makimum Power
|53 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Rear Rim Size
|5Jx13
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Uk8Rfc12345L
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Radio Cassette