1986 Honda Legend 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

1986 Honda Legend 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1986 Honda Legend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1500 mm
Tracking Rear 1460 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4810 mm
Width 1735 mm
Kerb Weight 1375 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 8.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 11.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 213 Nm
Makimum Power 120 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R15
Rear Tyre 205/60 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 40 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jhmka26400C000345
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan