1986 Jaguar Xj6 4.2 Series Iii 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

1986 Jaguar Xj6 4.2 Series Iii 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1986 Jaguar Xj6 4.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1480 mm
Tracking Rear 1495 mm
Ground Clearance 178 mm
Wheelbase 2865 mm
Height 1377 mm
Length 4959 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1830 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 91 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 15 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 314 Nm
Makimum Power 153 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/70 Vr15
Rear Tyre 205/70 Vr15
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty 40 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Sajjaalr3Cc322397
Country Manufactured Great Britain