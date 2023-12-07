WhichCar
1986 Mazda 323 Limited 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

1986 Mazda 323 Limited 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1986 Mazda 323 Limited. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1415 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 3990 mm
Width 1645 mm
Kerb Weight 995 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 650 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9.5 L/100km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 122 Nm
Makimum Power 61 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Bf1061-123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan