1986 Mazda 929 Luxury 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop

1986 Mazda 929 Luxury 2.0L Petrol 4D Hardtop details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1986 Mazda 929 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1425 mm
Tracking Rear 1410 mm
Ground Clearance 170 mm
Wheelbase 2615 mm
Height 1370 mm
Length 4675 mm
Width 1690 mm
Kerb Weight 1170 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Type Leaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.6 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 10 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 158 Nm
Makimum Power 70 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Hbes-506130
Country Manufactured Japan