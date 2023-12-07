Specifications for the 1987 Ford Ltd Fe. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Ford Ltd Fe 4.1L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1562 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1545 mm
|Wheelbase
|2957 mm
|Height
|1397 mm
|Length
|5014 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1565 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|333 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|P205/65 Hr15
|Rear Tyre
|P205/65 Hr15
|Front Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|20 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jh71Hu12345D
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers