Specifications for the 1987 Honda Legend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Honda Legend 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1460 mm
|Ground Clearance
|105 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1390 mm
|Length
|4810 mm
|Width
|1735 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|68 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|8.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11.5 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|213 Nm
|Makimum Power
|120 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R15
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|40 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jhmka26400C000345
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette