Specifications for the 1987 Jaguar Sovereign 4.2. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Jaguar Sovereign 4.2 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1495 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1377 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1832 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|91 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|10.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|15 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|314 Nm
|Makimum Power
|153 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/70 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|205/70 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|40 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Sajjaalr3Cc123456
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers