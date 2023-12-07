Specifications for the 1987 Jaguar Sovereign. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1987 Jaguar Sovereign 3.6L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1500 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1498 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2870 mm
|Height
|1358 mm
|Length
|4988 mm
|Width
|1798 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1740 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2280 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|89 L
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|14 L/100km
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|307 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Sajjhalj3Af123456
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette
- Trip Computer