WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ferrari
  3. 328
  4. Gts

1988 Ferrari 328 Gts 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe

1988 Ferrari 328 Gts 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1988 Ferrari 328 Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ferrari News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1473 mm
Tracking Rear 1468 mm
Ground Clearance 120 mm
Wheelbase 2350 mm
Height 1128 mm
Length 4255 mm
Width 1730 mm
Kerb Weight 1273 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 304 Nm
Makimum Power 198 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 Vr16
Rear Tyre 225/50 Vr16
Front Rim Size 7.0Jx16
Rear Rim Size 8.0Jx16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rear Driver Side Engbay
Compliance Location Not Applicable
VIN Number Zffxa20D000076324
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy