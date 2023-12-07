Specifications for the 1988 Ford Falcon Gl. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1988 Ford Falcon Gl Xf 3.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1550 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1525 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2830 mm
|Height
|1367 mm
|Length
|4774 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1333 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|910 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel Type
|Leaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Carb
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Live Axle
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Jg23Hp12345C
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Radio Cassette