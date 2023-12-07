WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Laser
  4. Ghia

1988 Ford Laser Ghia Ke 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan

1988 Ford Laser Ghia Ke 1.6L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 3 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 1988 Ford Laser Ghia. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1390 mm
Tracking Rear 1415 mm
Ground Clearance 150 mm
Wheelbase 2400 mm
Height 1390 mm
Length 4195 mm
Width 1645 mm
Kerb Weight 990 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 45 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 7.2 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km

Engine
Engine Carb
Maxiumum Torque 120 Nm
Makimum Power 53 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 5.5Jx14
Rear Rim Size 5.5Jx14

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
VIN Number 6Fpaaauk8Shj12345
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Australia