1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 Se W126 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 Se W126 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 1988 Mercedes-Benz 300 Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1527 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2935 mm
Height 1497 mm
Length 5020 mm
Width 1820 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 675 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 10.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 14 L/100km

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 260 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 7Jx15
Rear Rim Size 7Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb1260242A000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany