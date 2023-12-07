Specifications for the 1989 Ferrari 328 Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Ferrari 328 Gts 3.2L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|5 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1473 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1468 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|2350 mm
|Height
|1128 mm
|Length
|4255 mm
|Width
|1730 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1273 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Engine
|Electronic F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|304 Nm
|Makimum Power
|198 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 Vr16
|Rear Tyre
|225/50 Vr16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|8.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|12
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Engbay
|Compliance Location
|Not Applicable
|VIN Number
|Zffxa20D000076324
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Central Locking
- Fog Lights - Front
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows