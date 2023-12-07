Specifications for the 1989 Jaguar Sovereign V12. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1989 Jaguar Sovereign V12 5.3L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|3 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1480 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1495 mm
|Ground Clearance
|178 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1377 mm
|Length
|4959 mm
|Width
|1770 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1930 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|95 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|12.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|18 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|3000
|Maxiumum Torque
|391 Nm
|Makimum Power
|193 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/70 Vr15
|Rear Tyre
|215/70 Vr15
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Sajjdalx3Cc123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Great Britain
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Leather Trim
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette with 4 Speakers
- Trip Computer