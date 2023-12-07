Specifications for the 1990 Mazda 626 Eclipse. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Mazda 626 Eclipse 2.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Mazda News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1455 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1465 mm
|Ground Clearance
|170 mm
|Wheelbase
|2575 mm
|Height
|1430 mm
|Length
|4590 mm
|Width
|1690 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1305 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|920 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|7.6 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|11 L/100km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Maxiumum Torque
|179 Nm
|Makimum Power
|84 kW
|Front Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Rear Rim Size
|5.5Jx14
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmogv102200123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio Cassette