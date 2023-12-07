WhichCar
1990 Mazda 929 Acclaim 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

1990 Mazda 929 Acclaim 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 1990 Mazda 929 Acclaim. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1440 mm
Tracking Rear 1450 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2710 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 4885 mm
Width 1705 mm
Kerb Weight 1500 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 800 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel_Hway 9.5 L/100km
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km

Engine
Engine Fuel Injected
Maxiumum Torque 234 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 80 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jmohc10E100100140
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan