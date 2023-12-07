Specifications for the 1990 Mazda 929 Acclaim. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
1990 Mazda 929 Acclaim 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|4 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1440 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1450 mm
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm
|Wheelbase
|2710 mm
|Height
|1425 mm
|Length
|4885 mm
|Width
|1705 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1150 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|800 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel_Hway
|9.5 L/100km
|Fuel Economy City
|12 L/100km
|Engine
|Fuel Injected
|Maxiumum Torque
|234 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Rear Rim Size
|6Jx15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|80 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|VIN Number
|Jmohc10E100100140
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows