1990 Morgan Plus Eight 3.5L Petrol 2D Roadster

1990 Morgan Plus Eight 3.5L Petrol 2D Roadster details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 1990 Morgan Plus Eight. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1320 mm
Tracking Rear 1350 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2490 mm
Height 1320 mm
Length 3730 mm
Width 1580 mm
Kerb Weight 828 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 61 L
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol

Engine
Engine Electronic F/Inj
Maxiumum Torque 298 Nm
Makimum Power 141 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Rim Size 6.5Jx15
Rear Rim Size 6.5Jx15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 8000 km
Warranty Period 12
KMs During Warranty 20 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Not Applicable
Compliance Location Not Applicable
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Great Britain